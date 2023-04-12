Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

