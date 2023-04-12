BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,096,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. BTCS Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Get BTCS alerts:

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BTCS

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.