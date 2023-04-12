Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.22. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 79,097 shares trading hands.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
See Also
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.