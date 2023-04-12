Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

