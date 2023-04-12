Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 315.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

