Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$11.41. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 5,538 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.44.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.84%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

