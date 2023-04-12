Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNEGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$11.41. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 5,538 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.44.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.84%.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.