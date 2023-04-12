CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 42,500 shares changing hands.

CanAsia Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Rating)

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.