Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Canon by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canon in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

