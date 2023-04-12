CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 480 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 132,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

