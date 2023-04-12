CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $117.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

