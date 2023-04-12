CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
