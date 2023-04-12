CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $44,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
NYSE HP opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
