CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.