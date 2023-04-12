CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

