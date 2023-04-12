CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 150 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

