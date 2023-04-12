CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 161 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

