CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 19,392 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 627,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 941,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

