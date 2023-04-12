CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 232 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 52.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,712,231. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

