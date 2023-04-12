CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 434 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

