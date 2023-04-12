CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 126.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 159.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

