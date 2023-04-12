CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 567 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QCR were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

QCR Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,734 shares of company stock worth $79,106. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $722.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

