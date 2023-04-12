ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

