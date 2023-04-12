Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 116,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

CVX stock opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.