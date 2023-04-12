CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Adrian Gurgone Acquires 68,828 Shares

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone purchased 68,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$63,321.76 ($41,934.94).

CI Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

CI Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. CI Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About CI Resources

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

