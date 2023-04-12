Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

