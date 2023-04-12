Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Acquires 40,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 40,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,880.00 ($25,748.34).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Ronni Chalmers bought 80,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,320.00 ($51,867.55).

On Monday, January 30th, Ronni Chalmers bought 519 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$512.25 ($339.24).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Ronni Chalmers bought 54,481 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,663.79 ($35,538.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 33.19.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

