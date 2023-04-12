Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 69,400 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,443.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

