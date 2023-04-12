Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,141.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.
