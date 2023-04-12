Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,141.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

Featured Articles

