Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Codexis by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 908,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Codexis by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Codexis by 154.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Codexis news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Codexis Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Codexis’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.



