Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

CGNX stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

