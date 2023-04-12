Comerica Bank Acquires 52 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTM opened at $1,380.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,030.38 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,419.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

