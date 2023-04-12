Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.