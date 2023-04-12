Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

