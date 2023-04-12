Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

