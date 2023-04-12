Comerica Bank Buys 438 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average is $230.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

