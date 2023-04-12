Comerica Bank Buys 598 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $3,406,180 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

