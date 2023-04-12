Comerica Bank Buys 86,372 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Clearwater Analytics worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 1,233,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after buying an additional 848,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at $668,247.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at $668,247.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,530,926 shares of company stock worth $228,140,587 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.