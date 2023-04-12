Comerica Bank Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $291,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

