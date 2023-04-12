Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $358.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average of $360.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $570.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

