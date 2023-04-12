Comerica Bank Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after buying an additional 5,912,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:HR opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.11 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
