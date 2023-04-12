Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Leslie’s worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

