Comerica Bank Has $5.12 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

