Comerica Bank Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

