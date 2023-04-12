Comerica Bank Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,256,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 449,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

