Comerica Bank Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,601. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Stories

