Comerica Bank Has $5.30 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

