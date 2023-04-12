Comerica Bank Has $5.35 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

