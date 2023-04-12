Comerica Bank Has $5.40 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

