Comerica Bank Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Regal Rexnord worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

