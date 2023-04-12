Comerica Bank Has $5.49 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

PPL stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

